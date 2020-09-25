Queued today into the block subsystem's "-next" area ahead of the Linux 5.10 cycle kicking off next month are some MD RAID enhancements.
In particular, thanks to Red Hat's Xiao Ni is improved RAID10 discard request handling. The change with a set of five SSDs in a RAID10 array on a test system dropped the mkfs.xfs time for creating an XFS file-system taking 4 minutes 39 seconds to less than 1 second... Quite a noticeable difference in that scenario.
Besides that there is other related RAID10 discard improvements and separately a number of MD RAID5 improvements too that were pushed into the block code for the Linux 5.10 cycle.
The latest block updates can be found via the for-next Git branch.
