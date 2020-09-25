Linux 5.10 To See RAID10 DISCARD Improvement - From 259 Seconds To Less Than 1 Second
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 25 September 2020 at 01:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Queued today into the block subsystem's "-next" area ahead of the Linux 5.10 cycle kicking off next month are some MD RAID enhancements.

In particular, thanks to Red Hat's Xiao Ni is improved RAID10 discard request handling. The change with a set of five SSDs in a RAID10 array on a test system dropped the mkfs.xfs time for creating an XFS file-system taking 4 minutes 39 seconds to less than 1 second... Quite a noticeable difference in that scenario.

Besides that there is other related RAID10 discard improvements and separately a number of MD RAID5 improvements too that were pushed into the block code for the Linux 5.10 cycle.

The latest block updates can be found via the for-next Git branch.
Add A Comment
Related News
OpenZFS 2.0-RC2 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Linux Receiving Generic Casefolding Implementation For File-Systems
VirtIO-FS DAX Support Close To Mainline For Offering Tremendous Performance Boost
Google Is Still Striving To Upstream Incremental FS In Linux
Paragon Submits Third Version Of New NTFS Kernel Driver For Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
Libre-SOC Still Persevering To Be A Hybrid CPU/GPU That's 100% Open-Source
Arm Is Now Backing Panfrost Gallium3D As Open-Source Mali Graphics Driver