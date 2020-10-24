Complementing the ARM(64) architecture changes for Linux 5.10 are now the SoC and board updates that are quite interesting this round.
The ARM platform/SoC support with Linux 5.10 ranges from initial bring-up of the NVIDIA Tegra Orin SoC to finally mainlining the DeviceTree support for the Purism Librem 5 smartphone revisions thus far to Raspberry Pi 4 display setup. Highlights:
- NVIDIA Tegra234 SoC support. The NVIDIA T234 is the Orin SoC used by the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin with 12 Hercules CPU cores and Ampere graphics.
- BCM2711 Raspberry Pi 4 display pipeline support.
- DeviceTree support for the Librem 5 smartphone. This DeviceTree addition for the Librem 5 includes four revisions for dealing with the different hardware revisions thus far. With this addition for Linux 5.10 is enough to get the Librem 5 booted into a working console with a working WWAN mode, WiFi, IMU sensor device, proximity sensor, haptic motor, GPIO keys, GNNS, and LEDs working.
- Other new board additions with Linux 5.10 include the NanoPi R2S, additional Rock-Pi4 variants, RoseapplePi, Libretech S904x CC V2, and others.
- Hisilicon SD5203 SoC support.
- ARM926EJ-S support.
More details via this string of pull requests coming in tardy for the Linux 5.10 merge window ending this weekend.
