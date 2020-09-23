Another batch of AMDGPU kernel driver updates have landed in DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel cycle.
Queued already on the AMD Radeon side for Linux 5.10 has been more RDNA2 code for Navy Flounder and Sienna Cichlid, Southern Islands DC display code support, and other low-level updates.
With this latest pull that was sent out on Friday and merged to DRM-Next on Monday there was more work, albeit mostly lower-level. There were yet more Sienna Cichlid and Navy Flounder updates but not Dimgrey Catfish or VanGogh that just appeared in RadeonSI as other RDNA2 devices.
Arguably the most notable feature of this latest AMDGPU pull request is wiring up support for PCI Express DPC recovery. DPC is Downstream Port Containment and is for improving PCI Express error containment and software recovering stemming from PCIe device removal events. This should be of help particularly for PCIe hot-plug events and presumably for any external GPU hot-plug action as well.
This pull also landed improved interrupt handling for DC, various display fixes, fixes around OLED panel handling, and a number of other fixes throughout as noted in the merge to DRM-Next. Given the timing, this might be the last of the feature work on the AMD Radeon graphics driver side for Linux 5.10.
