AMDGPU For Linux 5.10 Brings PCIe DPC Recovery, More RDNA2 Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 September 2020 at 02:53 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Another batch of AMDGPU kernel driver updates have landed in DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.10 kernel cycle.

Queued already on the AMD Radeon side for Linux 5.10 has been more RDNA2 code for Navy Flounder and Sienna Cichlid, Southern Islands DC display code support, and other low-level updates.

With this latest pull that was sent out on Friday and merged to DRM-Next on Monday there was more work, albeit mostly lower-level. There were yet more Sienna Cichlid and Navy Flounder updates but not Dimgrey Catfish or VanGogh that just appeared in RadeonSI as other RDNA2 devices.

Arguably the most notable feature of this latest AMDGPU pull request is wiring up support for PCI Express DPC recovery. DPC is Downstream Port Containment and is for improving PCI Express error containment and software recovering stemming from PCIe device removal events. This should be of help particularly for PCIe hot-plug events and presumably for any external GPU hot-plug action as well.

This pull also landed improved interrupt handling for DC, various display fixes, fixes around OLED panel handling, and a number of other fixes throughout as noted in the merge to DRM-Next. Given the timing, this might be the last of the feature work on the AMD Radeon graphics driver side for Linux 5.10.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Dimgrey Cavefish and VanGogh Support Lands In Radeon Linux OpenGL Driver
Radeon ROCm 3.8 Released With Hipfort For Fortran On GPUs, Data Center Tool
AMDGPU TMZ + HDCP Should Allow Widevine DRM To Behave Nicely With AMD Linux Systems
Cache Creator Tool Proposed For AMDVLK Vulkan Driver
RADV's "ACO" Shader Backend Still Pursuing RadeonSI, Early Work On RDNA 2
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance