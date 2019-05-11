Linux 5.1.1 Released With Few Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 May 2019
For those that wait until the first point release before switching over to a new stable series, Linux 5.1.1 is out this morning.

Coming just under one week since the Linux 5.1 kernel debut, Linux 5.1.1 was issued today by stable maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman.

As a sign of a good kernel release, Linux 5.1.1 isn't all that surprising and not even carrying too many patches. Linux 5.1.1 has a handful of fixes concerning USB, Bluetooth, and a few other mostly obscure fixes with no really prominent changes to note. Some Intel Comet Lake PCI IDs were also back-ported to Linux 5.1, but more of the Comet Lake support is queued up for Linux 5.2.

The list of the Linux 5.1.1 changes can be found via the kernel mailing list. See our Linux 5.1 feature overview to learn more about this latest stable kernel update. For those still on Linux 5.0, 5.0.15 was also outed today.

Linux 5.2 will see its merge window open for another week followed by roughly eight weeks of release candidates putting that next stable kernel series debut into July.
