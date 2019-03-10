Icelake Support Added To Intel's PMC Core Driver With Linux 5.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 March 2019 at 03:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The x86 platform driver updates were sent in Friday for the Linux 5.1 kernel.

The linux-platform-drivers-x86 pull isn't particularly exciting this time around but does offer up several minor fixes to the ASUS/Dell WMI drivers, adds various Lenovo devices to the list of devices not having hardware RF kill switches, a number of Mellanox platform additions, the Chuwi Hi8/Hi10 Air tablets are now known in the Touchscreen DMI driver, and various other fixes.

The Intel PMC Core driver, which is used for dealing with the power management controller registers on Intel's Platform Controller Hubs (PCH) for Intel SoCs, now supports Icelake. The Icelake platform support was added to the Intel PMC Core driver for Linux 5.1. The Icelake support is largely extending the existing Cannonlake support for this driver. The PMC Core driver isn't anything critical and the rest of the kernel's Icelake support has already been in good standing while we eagerly await these new Intel CPUs due out later this year.

The complete list of x86 platform driver updates for Linux 5.1 are outlined in this pull request.
