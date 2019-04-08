Linux 5.1-rc5 Kernel Released
We are less than one month away from the official Linux 5.1 kernel release while today Linus Torvalds announced the availability as expected of Linux 5.1-rc5.

Over the past week it's been another reasonable period of bug/regression fixing with fortunately not any major nasty problems coming to light. In fact, at least from my personal testing, Linux 5.1 is performing very well and I haven't run into any troubles with my many test systems.

Linus Torvalds commented specifically of 5.1-rc5, "We have changes all over, but not unseasonably many of them, and most of the ones here are very small. Looking at the stats, the sound driver updates kind of stand out, being almost a third of the patch (and about a third of the commits too, so it's not because of some single big patch). But none of it looks all that scary...Nothing in here makes me feel uncomfortable about this release cycle so far. Knock wood."

If all goes well we will see Linux 5.1.0 debut in early May. See our Linux 5.1 feature overview to learn more about this next version of the kernel, its second major cycle of 2019.
