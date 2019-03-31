Linux 5.1-rc3 Kernel Released - Bigger Than Normal But Not Bad
Linus Torvalds has just announced the third weekly release candidate of the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel.

Linus wrote of 5.1-rc3, "The rc3 release is bigger than normal, which is obviously never anything I want to see, but at the same time it's early enough in the rc series that it's not something I really worry about. Yet. And while it's bigger, nothing really unusual stands out."

For those not aware of all the exciting new material in this next kernel release, see our Linux 5.1 feature overview.

If all goes well, Linux 5.1 will be officially released by early May.
