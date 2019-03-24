Linux 5.1-rc2 Kernel Released
Linus Torvalds has announced the second weekly release candidate for Linux 5.1.

Linux 5.1-rc2 is looking "fairly normal" but then again with being the trailing week after a busy merge window, it's difficult to tell how the rest of the cycle will pan out.

Linus noted in the 5.1-rc2 announcement that nothing particular stands out but there are fixes to the io_uring code and other improvements merged over the past week.

If you didn't yet check it out, see our Linux 5.1 feature overview for more details on this next kernel release.
