Linus Torvalds has announced the second weekly release candidate for Linux 5.1 Linux 5.1-rc2 is looking "fairly normal" but then again with being the trailing week after a busy merge window, it's difficult to tell how the rest of the cycle will pan out.Linus noted in the 5.1-rc2 announcement that nothing particular stands out but there are fixes to the io_uring code and other improvements merged over the past week.If you didn't yet check it out, see our Linux 5.1 feature overview for more details on this next kernel release.