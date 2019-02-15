The Linux 5.1 kernel is bringing a new driver_async_probe= option for specifying a list of drivers that can be probed asynchronously to speed-up the boot process.
This driver_async_probe option added by Intel Linux developers allows specifying a list of drivers for the given system that can be probed asynchronously. While the Linux kernel has supported asynchronous driver probing during boot time, some drivers still don't behave properly in this context. As a result, using driver_async_probe= is a safe route for specifying drivers that can be probed asynchronously or for easily testing drivers to verify their async behavior.
This option is queued as part of the driver core changes for "-next" that will come with Linux 5.1. More details on this new option via this Git commit.
