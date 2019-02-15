Linux 5.1 Kernel Bringing New Option For Drivers To Be Async Probed
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 15 February 2019 at 06:42 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux 5.1 kernel is bringing a new driver_async_probe= option for specifying a list of drivers that can be probed asynchronously to speed-up the boot process.

This driver_async_probe option added by Intel Linux developers allows specifying a list of drivers for the given system that can be probed asynchronously. While the Linux kernel has supported asynchronous driver probing during boot time, some drivers still don't behave properly in this context. As a result, using driver_async_probe= is a safe route for specifying drivers that can be probed asynchronously or for easily testing drivers to verify their async behavior.

This option is queued as part of the driver core changes for "-next" that will come with Linux 5.1. More details on this new option via this Git commit.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
Qualcomm FastRPC Driver Going Mainline For Offloading Tasks To The DSP
Linux 5.0-rc6 Released - Still On Track For A Normal Release
Intel Sends In Their Last Batch Of Graphics Driver Feature Updates For Linux 5.1
ARM Mali 400/500 DRM Driver Volleyed Out Again, Trying To Get Into The Mainline Kernel
Linux 5.0-rc5 Released: This Kernel Release Is Calming Down Nicely
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
GNOME 3.32 Beta Released With Performance Improvements, Last Minute Features
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
GRUB 2.04 Is On The Way This Year Along With Other New Bootloader Features