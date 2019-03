clock_gettime64

clock_settime64

clock_adjtime64

clock_getres_time64

clock_nanosleep_time64

timer_gettime64

timer_settime64

timerfd_gettime64

timerfd_settime64

utimensat_time64

pselect6_time64

ppoll_time64

io_pgetevents_time64

recvmmsg_time64

mq_timedsend_time64

mq_timedreceiv_time64

semtimedop_time64

rt_sigtimedwait_time64

futex_time64

sched_rr_get_interval_time64

Linux 5.1 continues the massive undertaking in preparing the kernel for the Year 2038 problem.The Linux kernel has been seeing "Y2038" work for years and the effort is far from over. Thomas Gleixner sent in the latest Y2038 work for the Linux 5.1 kernel, which after a lot of ground work in previous kernels has introduced the first set of syscalls that are Year 2038 safe. Those syscalls include:The Year 2038 problem is where the Unix time can no longer be stored in a signed 32-bit integer and thus after 19 January 2038 will begin wrapping around as a negative number for representing the number of seconds since 1 January 1970.The Y2038 material for Linux 5.1 is staged via this pull request