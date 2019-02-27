For those interested in using graphics drawing tablets on Linux, a number of devices will now be supported with the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel cycle.
A number of updates are pending to the "uclogic" HID driver for supporting various UC-Logic graphics tablet devices. This work for Linux 5.1 includes supporting a new version of the company's device protocol and going on to add support for the Ugee 2150, Ugee M540, XP-Pen Star G540, XP-Pen Star G640, XP-Pen Deco 01, and Ugee G5.
The XP-Pen devices can be found for under $100 USD.
Or the XP-Pen Deco 01 for just $60 USD:
To on the high-end, nearly $500 USD drawing tablets.
This is great news for the Linux graphics artists out there using the likes of GIMP and Krita. Look for the changes to land via the HID subsystem updates for Linux 5.1. The two-week Linux 5.1 merge window should open up on Sunday evening following the release of Linux 5.0 stable.
