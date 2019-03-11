More Touchscreens To Be Supported By The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 11 March 2019
The input subsystem updates for the in-development Linux 5.1 kernel include a number of touch-screen driver additions.

Input maintainer Dmitry Torokhov sent in a number of touchscreen driver updates for this next kernel version. Highlights include:

- Support for the Ilitek ILI251X capacitive touchscreens within the ili210x driver.

- Sitronix ST1633 support was added to the st1232 touchscreen driver. The ST1633 is a mutual capacitive sensing controller for small size touch screens like for smart phones, navigation devices, media players, and similar small form factor devices with high density displays.

- Semtech SX8650 touchscreen controller support was added to the sx8654 driver. The SX8650 is advertised by Semtech as the world's lowest poower and smallest footprint 4-wire resistive touchscreen controller.

- Evervision FT5726 support was added to the edt-ft5x06 touchscreen driver for these Focaltech controllers on Evervision displays.

- Kingtech GT5688 support within the Goodix touchscreen driver. The GT5688 is a 10-point capacitive touchscreen controller for 4.5 to 6-inch portal devices.

- Outside of touchscreens, there is the new Qualcomm vibrator driver mainlined for Linux 5.1.

The complete list of input changes for Linux 5.1 can be found via this PR.
