The input subsystem updates for the in-development Linux 5.1 kernel include a number of touch-screen driver additions.
Input maintainer Dmitry Torokhov sent in a number of touchscreen driver updates for this next kernel version. Highlights include:
- Support for the Ilitek ILI251X capacitive touchscreens within the ili210x driver.
- Sitronix ST1633 support was added to the st1232 touchscreen driver. The ST1633 is a mutual capacitive sensing controller for small size touch screens like for smart phones, navigation devices, media players, and similar small form factor devices with high density displays.
- Semtech SX8650 touchscreen controller support was added to the sx8654 driver. The SX8650 is advertised by Semtech as the world's lowest poower and smallest footprint 4-wire resistive touchscreen controller.
- Evervision FT5726 support was added to the edt-ft5x06 touchscreen driver for these Focaltech controllers on Evervision displays.
- Kingtech GT5688 support within the Goodix touchscreen driver. The GT5688 is a 10-point capacitive touchscreen controller for 4.5 to 6-inch portal devices.
- Outside of touchscreens, there is the new Qualcomm vibrator driver mainlined for Linux 5.1.
The complete list of input changes for Linux 5.1 can be found via this PR.
