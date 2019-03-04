Linux power management expert Rafael Wysocki of Intel is off to the races early with his PM/ACPI updates submitted for the newly-opened Linux 5.1 merge window.
New power management work for Linux 5.1 includes the new "TEO" CPU idle governor for tickless systems, updates to the ARM Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS) added to Linux 5.0, optimizations to the auto-suspend code within the power management run-time framework, there is a new CPUFreq driver for Armada 8K devices, Intel P-State clean-ups, and various optimizations and code improvements.
Intel Jacobsville CPUs now are now supported by the Intel Idle driver as well as their Icelake and Jabosville harware being added to the RAPL power-capping driver.
More details via this pull request.
The ACPI updates were also submitted this morning and on that front there is support for the new ACPI 6.3 specification.
