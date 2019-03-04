Power Management Updates Submitted For Linux 5.1, Including ACPI 6.3 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 March 2019 at 09:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linux power management expert Rafael Wysocki of Intel is off to the races early with his PM/ACPI updates submitted for the newly-opened Linux 5.1 merge window.

New power management work for Linux 5.1 includes the new "TEO" CPU idle governor for tickless systems, updates to the ARM Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS) added to Linux 5.0, optimizations to the auto-suspend code within the power management run-time framework, there is a new CPUFreq driver for Armada 8K devices, Intel P-State clean-ups, and various optimizations and code improvements.

Intel Jacobsville CPUs now are now supported by the Intel Idle driver as well as their Icelake and Jabosville harware being added to the RAPL power-capping driver.

More details via this pull request.

The ACPI updates were also submitted this morning and on that front there is support for the new ACPI 6.3 specification.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 5.0 Kernel Released With Long-Awaited FreeSync Support, Many New/Improved Features
It's Linux 5.0 Kernel Day Followed By The Start Of Linux 5.1
FANOTIFY API To Become More Useful With The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Linux Lock-Down Kernel Patches Get Revived, Seeking Mainline Inclusion
Looking At Why Linux 5.0 Is Running Slower For Apache & PostgreSQL On Some Systems
Linux 5.0-rc8 Released - Baking The Final Kernel For One More Week
Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
ASUS ZenScreen MB16AC USB-C Display Is Working Much Better With Modern Linux Distros
Coroutines & Modules Added For C++20
GNOME 3.32 Lands Long-Awaited Fractional Scaling Support
Work-In-Progress "DXVK-Native" Allows For Better Wine/System Integration
D9VK Forming As Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan Based On DXVK