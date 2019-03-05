The networking subsystem is busy as always and not any different pace with the in-development Linux 5.1 kernel.
Exciting us about the networking additions for Linux 5.1 are a number of new Intel wireless devices being supported plus there is the ongoing advancements to the eBPF code, continued strides on offloading operations to the network adapters, and more. Some of the Linux 5.1 highlights include:
- Support for Intel 22260 WiFi devices with the IWLWIFI driver and other new Intel wireless device IDs added.
- Continued work on various offloading initiatives.
- Support for the Broadcom BCM957504 within the Bnxt_en driver.
- Hwmon support for the Quantia driver.
- eBPF improvements to its JIT and other items.
More details via this pull request.
