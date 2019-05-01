Con Kolivas has posted his latest patches that re-base his MuQSS scheduler to the new Linux 5.1 kernel.
MuQSS continues to be developed and re-based for each kernel cycle and pursuing in the spirit of the former "Brain Fuck Scheduler" (BFS) that also originated by Kolivas. With the Linux 5.1 port, it's now running against the latest stable kernel but doesn't appear to have any new functionality changes compared to prior versions.
Those interested in the Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler for ideally better Linux desktop responsiveness/interactivity can learn more via Con's blog.
1 Comment