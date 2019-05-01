MuQSS Patches Updated For The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 May 2019 at 12:42 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Con Kolivas has posted his latest patches that re-base his MuQSS scheduler to the new Linux 5.1 kernel.

MuQSS continues to be developed and re-based for each kernel cycle and pursuing in the spirit of the former "Brain Fuck Scheduler" (BFS) that also originated by Kolivas. With the Linux 5.1 port, it's now running against the latest stable kernel but doesn't appear to have any new functionality changes compared to prior versions.

Those interested in the Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler for ideally better Linux desktop responsiveness/interactivity can learn more via Con's blog.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
A Slew Of Stable Kernel Updates Issued For Addressing MBS / Zombieload Vulnerabilities
Linux 5.2 IOMMU Changes Allow For More Flexible Intel VT-d Alternative To SR-IOV
The NULL TTY Driver Makes It Into The Linux 5.2 Kernel
Linux 5.2 Live-Patching Makes Use Of GCC 9 Option That May Slowdown Select Cases
Linux 5.1.1 Released With Few Fixes
The Linux Kernel Is Close To Enabling "-Wimplicit-fallthrough" By Default
Popular News This Week
x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
Legacy IDE Driver Now Deprecated, To Be Removed From Linux In 2021
Clear Linux Further Enhances Its Desktop Installer, Launches Help Forums
NixOS Takes Action After 1.2GB/s ZFS Encryption Speed Drops To 200MB/s With Linux 5.0+
More Details On Microsoft's WSL2 Implementation For Running Linux Binaries On Windows 10
Debian 10 "Buster" Currently Defaults To GNOME On Wayland, But That Still Could Change