Intel's Linux 5.1 Graphics Driver Will Have Fastboot By Default, More Icelake Bits
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 February 2019 at 09:32 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver team has sent out another feature batch of changes for queuing in DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel cycle.

Already on the plate for Linux 5.1 as it pertains to the Intel Direct Rendering Manager / Kernel Mode-Setting (DRM/KMS) driver is more Icelake additions/fixes, frame-buffer compression for 5K displays with Gen10 Cannonlake and newer, new Icelake PCI IDs, and other low-level code improvements.

Friday's pull request to DRM-Next has the recently covered Coffeelake support for GVT-g for allowing Coffeelake CPUs to have their graphics processor exposed to guest KVM/Xen VMs.

But besides the GVT Coffeelake support, arguably most exciting with this latest batch of code is the long-awaited enabling by default of Fastboot, the feature that allows for the Intel driver to avoid unnecessary mode-sets at boot time in order to deliver a more polished boot experience, which pairs nicely with improvements made within the kernel, Plymouth, and GDM. This is how Fedora Linux now finally delivers a beautiful boot experience.

As expected out of these queued Intel Fastboot patches, the support is enabled by default for Skylake and newer Intel graphics as well as Valleyview and Cherry Trail Atom hardware. Fastboot isn't being enabled by default on older hardware as there still are some hardware combinations with the driver where it can cause mode-setting problems. Those with other hardware though can try enabling Fastboot for their systems with the i915.fastboot=1 kernel module parameter.

Other work as part of the latest pull request are continued execlist improvements, Icelake fixes around display and clocks, fixes for TV mode-setting, GPU reset improvements, and other low-level code improvements and robustness enhancements.

We're still seeing Icelake/Gen11 work with almost each pull request, but for the most part the Intel Icelake Linux graphics support appears largely squared away and should be in good shape, which given that these new Intel processors are not shipping until later in the year will allow for more polishing and getting this code downstream into the various Linux distributions so the support ideally will be there out-of-the-box when these long-awaited processors begin to ship.

There's still potentially one more week's worth of Intel driver code changes that could come before the cut-off of new material into DRM-Next for the Linux 5.1 merge window.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's Mesa Driver Nearing OpenGL 4.6 With Final SPIR-V Additions Under Review
Intel Valleyview & Cherry Trail Hardware Likely To See Fastboot Flipped On
Intel's Linux Driver Stack Continues Getting Plumbed For FP16 Visuals / Wide Color Gamut
Linux 5.1 Picking Up Intel Coffeelake GVT, More Icelake IDs Added
Intel's Initial Open-Source, LLVM-Based SYCL Compiler Is Now Available
Intel Linux WiFi Driver Seeing Support For The 22260 "Cyclone Peak", Other New Cards
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
More Details On The WineD3D Vulkan Plans & Why DXVK Isn't Being Used
New WireGuard Snapshot Released With Linux 5.0 Support, Other Fixes
Linux Headers May Soon Be Available In-Kernel Via /proc
Fedora 30 Planning To Use Wayland-Enabled Firefox By Default