I10nm Is Intel's New EDAC Linux Driver For Icelake Server CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 March 2019 at 06:55 AM EST.
Intel has been developing "i10nm_edac" as the new Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) driver for supporting their next-generation 10nm-based server CPUs.

Coming with the Linux 5.1 kernel is this new i10nm_edac driver for supporting Icelake server CPUs, which will come out following Cascade Lake and Cooper Lake. Intel is being punctual as always in ensuring their open-source hardware support is in order ahead of the product launch.

This driver is responsible for the error detection and correction reporting with the memory controllers on Icelake server processors. This new Intel EDAC driver is just a few hundred lines of code and was submitted today as part of the EDAC updates for the newly-opened Linux 5.1 feature cycle.

Intel has already been working on Icelake desktop and server support for Linux going back many months. All critical support -- including the Gen11 graphics -- appear to be largely settled in the kernel and related components (including the GCC/Clang compilers, Mesa, etc) but there is still some non-critical bits working on the mainlining process like this new i10nm_edac driver.
