Linux 5.1 Will Make It Easier To Investigate Hyper-V Performance Issues
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 3 March 2019 at 12:05 AM EST.
For those of you making use of Microsoft's Hyper-V hypervisor, the Linux kernel side bits are ready to go with their feature changes for the imminent Linux 5.1 kernel cycle.

The main change to Hyper-V for Linux 5.1 is the exposing of per-channel interrupts and ring buffer full conditions. These guest-to-host interrupt performance counters are exposed via sysfs. These counters should help in investigating performance problems and optimizations around Hyper-V.

Hyper-V is also beginning to make use of the new generic UUID API.

Details on these Hyper-V changes via this pull request.
