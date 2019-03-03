For those of you making use of Microsoft's Hyper-V hypervisor, the Linux kernel side bits are ready to go with their feature changes for the imminent Linux 5.1 kernel cycle.
The main change to Hyper-V for Linux 5.1 is the exposing of per-channel interrupts and ring buffer full conditions. These guest-to-host interrupt performance counters are exposed via sysfs. These counters should help in investigating performance problems and optimizations around Hyper-V.
Hyper-V is also beginning to make use of the new generic UUID API.
Details on these Hyper-V changes via this pull request.
Add A Comment