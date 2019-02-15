Linux 5.1 To Deal With More Quirky Hardware From The Lenovo X1 Tablet To ASUS Transbook
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 February 2019 at 05:59 AM EST. 1 Comment
There's no shortage of quirky HID hardware out there. With the upcoming Linux 5.1 kernel cycle will be more fixes/workarounds for such consumer devices.

The latest hardware to be fixed up in the HID space with the forthcoming Linux 5.1 include:

- Fixed axes support for the Logitech WingMan Formula GP, racing wheels and pedals for gaming.

- Support for the trackpoint and buttons on the Lenovo X1 Tablet 3rd generation.

- A fix for the Steam Controller kernel driver where with new firmware it would be stuck in a 10 second reboot cycle.

- Battery monitoring support for the Bluetooth keyboard dock on the Transbook T100CHI/T90CHI.

- ASUS Transbook T90CHI support in the ASUS HID driver.

The other HID changes queuing for the Linux 5.1 kernel cycle can be found via this Git branch.
