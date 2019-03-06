Wacom's Pro Pen Slim, More Drawing Tablets Supported By Linux 5.1
The HID subsystem updates for Linux 5.1 is another busy cycle with new hardware support.

First up, the Wacom Pro Pen Slim tablet pen for use with various Wacom tablets and offers more than eight thousand levels of pressure sensitivity and other features can now work with Linux. Support for this $80 USD new tablet pen was contributed by a Wacom developer and just needed a new ID added to the existing Wacom HID driver.

Also new on the drawing front for Linux 5.1 are support for a number of UC-Logic devices including the XP-Pen, XP-Pen Deco 01, XP-Pen Star G640, Ugee G5, and others.

Also in the HID space is support for the ASUS Transbook T90CHI within the ASUS-HID driver, support for Maltron L90 keyboard media keys, Lenovo X1 Tablet Gen 3 trackpad and button support, better Intel-ISH power management, and other fixes.

The list of HID changes for this kernel merge window can be found via this pull request.
