Linux 5.1 Encounters "Regression Special" For Intel & VirtIO DRM Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 24 April 2019 at 06:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
If you have been hit by a bug on Linux 5.1 where your X.Org Server would no longer start or separately where when using VirtIO DRM that XWayland and GNOME Shell would break, fixes have now landed in Linux 5.1 Git.

David Airlie sent in the DRM fixes on Wednesday as a "regression special" for the Intel i915 and VirtIO DRM drivers compared to the usual DRM fixes cadence.

The Intel change is reverting a few lines of code that was causing some nasties for a subset of users as it would break the xf86-video-modesetting driver in select configurations. No proper fix is there yet so this is a revert of an earlier 5.1 change. Airlie explained, "The first is for a fix in i915 that had unexpected side effects fallout in the userspace X.org modesetting driver where X would no longer start. I got tired of the nitpicking and issued a large hammer on it. The X.org driver is buggy, but blackscreen regressions are worse."

The other revert is for the VirtIO DRM driver breaking both XWayland and GNOME Shell with X11. That is another tricky bug and breaking use-cases for some users but reverting it does leave problems on its own, however, a proper solution is in the works.

Hopefully both of these Direct Rendering Manager driver problems will be properly addressed prior to the early May release of Linux 5.1.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
MSM DRM Driver Bringing Zap Shader Support To Exit Secure Mode On Adreno 600 Series
Linux 5.1-rc6 Kernel Released In Linus Torvalds' Easter Day Message
The NULL TTY Driver Is Coming To The Linux 5.2 Kernel
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
A Year Later, Speculative Page Fault Code Revised For Possible Performance Benefits
Linux 5.1-rc5 Kernel Released
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
Ubuntu 19.10 To Be The Eoan ________