Char/Misc Brings Habana Labs' Driver, Intel HDCP 2.2 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 March 2019 at 12:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
In addition to the staging changes submitted on Tuesday for the Linux 5.1 kernel, Greg Kroah-Hartman also sent out pull requests on the various other trees he maintained.

Over in the char/misc space is the usual smothering of random changes. Some of the changes worth pointing out are introducing a generic on-chip interconnect API and also the "misc/mei/hdcp" bits for enabling HDCP 2.2 support for Intel hardware. Back during the Linux 4.17 cycle is when Intel introduced their initial HDCP bits.

Also notable with the char/misc work is supporting the Goya AI accelerator from Habana Labs with their initial kernel driver, which is complemented so far by a basic user-space library. Eventually though this "habanalabs" driver will be punted out of the char/misc area and into a new Linux kernel hardware accelerator subsystem.

Greg also sent out USB patches for Linux 5.1. That work includes the usual random assortment of USB driver work with nothing too major this cycle. One USB patch worth noting is the ability to lock-down external USB devices and by default to only initialize internal USB devices.

Meanwhile Greg's TTY/serial patches include a new Tegra combined UART driver and other changes.
