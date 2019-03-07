There is new Arm hardware to be supported by the Linux 5.1 kernel.
- Support for the Bitmain SoC and the initial Sophon Edge developer board. This SoC is an ARMv8 dual-core ARM Cortex-A53 but also has a single RISC-V core, though for Linux 5.1 only the Arm side is supported.
- Support for the Socionext Milbeaut, an image signal processor for smartphones, DSLR cameras, and more.
- Support for the NXP i.MX8QuadXPlus 64-bit Cortex-A35 SoC.
- There is also newly added support for the Renesas RZ/A2M (R7S9210) imaging processor and Renesas RZ/G2E (r8a774c0) 64-bit Cortex-A53 SoC.
- The NVIDIA Shield TV is now supported by the mainline Linux kernel.
- Support for the Chameleon96 Intel/Altera FPGA developer board.
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ support.
- Other new Arm device support includes the Bosch Guardian, Winterland IceBoard, Inspur on5263m5, Zodiac Digital Tapping Unit, Phicomm K3, Methone uDPU FTTdp, X96 Max, FriendlyElec NanoPC-T4 / NanoPi M4Radxa ROCK Pi 4, and others.
- Updates to Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 support for this 64-bit Arm SoC used in some laptops, NVIDIA Tegra updates, and other improvements.
Overall, another busy Arm cycle for Linux 5.1. More details via the pull requests.
Add A Comment