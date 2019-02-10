Linux 5.0-rc6 Released - Still On Track For A Normal Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 10 February 2019 at 06:06 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has just issued the sixth weekly release candidate for the upcoming Linux 5.0 kernel, which should debut as stable around the end of the month.

Linus commented of the Linux 5.0 progress over the past week as being "fairly normal" although it came in as bigger than he would have liked to see at this late stage.

Linus commented, "Networking (both drivers and core) is perhaps the most noticeable part, at roughly a quarter of the changes, but there's a little bit of everything in there outside of that: other drivers (gpu, dma, iio, sound, usb, misc..), the usual architecture updates (arm, mips, x86, powerpc), along with a few filesystem and core kernel updates. And another batch of selftest updates."

While bigger than he would like, as of Linux 5.0-rc6 Linus still feels that this cycle is pointing "solidly on track for a normal release." If all goes really well, we could see Linux 5.0 debut in two weeks otherwise three weeks from today.

Notable as part of the Linux 5.0-rc6 release are about two weeks worth of DRM fixes, including some FreeSync fixes.

See our Linux 5.0 feature overview to learn about all the changes and new features for this first major kernel release of 2019.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Intel Sends In Their Last Batch Of Graphics Driver Feature Updates For Linux 5.1
ARM Mali 400/500 DRM Driver Volleyed Out Again, Trying To Get Into The Mainline Kernel
Linux 5.0-rc5 Released: This Kernel Release Is Calming Down Nicely
Linux DRM Gets CRTC Background Color Property For Memory Bandwidth Savings
HMM Gets New Features/Improvements, Nouveau Support Aligned For Linux 5.1
Linux 5.0-rc4 Kernel Released - "Everything Looks Ok"
Popular News This Week
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
PipeWire Should Be One Of The Exciting Linux Desktop Technologies For 2019
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN
GCC To Begin Implementing MMX Intrinsics With SSE Instructions