Linux 5.0-ck1 Kernel Rolls Out With MuQSS 0.190 Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 11 March 2019 at 08:50 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
One week has passed since the official debut of Linux 5.0 and now long-time kernel hacker Con Kolivas is out with his 5.0-ck1 kernel patch as well as an updated MuQSS scheduler.

The CK1 patches and primarily the MuQSS scheduler itself (born out of the "Brain Fuck Scheduler") is designed to improve system responsiveness for desktops and other workloads. Since Linux 4.20-cl1, Kolivas has been working on slightly better throughput performance.

Download links and additional details on Linux 5.0-ck1 / MuQSS 0.190 are available from Con's blog.
