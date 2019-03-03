Linux 5.0 Kernel Released With Long-Awaited FreeSync Support, Many New/Improved Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 March 2019 at 07:49 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has gone ahead and just issued the Linux 5.0 stable kernel for what originally began as the Linux 4.21 kernel cycle. The Linux 5.0 kernel cycle delivers on the mainline AMD Radeon FreeSync support, continued work on bringing up Intel Icelake and other new CPU features, Logitech high-resolution scrolling capabilities, network improvements, and much more.

In case you missed the article from weeks ago see our Linux 5.0 feature overview for an extensive look at what's exciting for enthusiasts about the Linux 5.0 kernel. There is also the more condensed quick overview if you are short on time.

Of today's Linux 5.0 release, creator Linus Torvalds commented, "the last week of the 5.0 release wasn't entirely quiet, but it's a lot smaller than rc8 was, and on the whole I'm happy that I delayed a week and did an rc8...Regardless - all is well that ends well. We have more than a handful of real fixes in the last week, but not enough to make me go "Hmm, things are really unstable". In fact, at least two thirds of the patches are marked as being fixes for previous releases, so it's not like 5.0 itself looks bad."

The Linux 5.0 codename remains the "Shy Crocodile", the same code-name from 4.20. Now it's onward to the Linux 5.1 kernel.
