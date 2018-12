The platform-drivers-x86 was one of the first pull requests that landed into the now-open Linux 4.21 kernel tree. This area is primarily about various Intel laptop drivers and other x86 (x86_64) hardware bits.With the 4.21 cycle there are updates around enumeration of discrete USB Power Delivery components. touchscreen support for the Mediacom Flexbook Edge 11, Mellanox driver fixes, various Intel IPS/PMC/AtomISP driver updates, favorites/special hotkey fixes for different ThinkPad and ASUS laptops, and other minor updates.More details on these basic platform-drivers-x86 changes via this Git merge