The platform-drivers-x86 was one of the first pull requests that landed into the now-open Linux 4.21 kernel tree. This area is primarily about various Intel laptop drivers and other x86 (x86_64) hardware bits.
With the 4.21 cycle there are updates around enumeration of discrete USB Power Delivery components. touchscreen support for the Mediacom Flexbook Edge 11, Mellanox driver fixes, various Intel IPS/PMC/AtomISP driver updates, favorites/special hotkey fixes for different ThinkPad and ASUS laptops, and other minor updates.
More details on these basic platform-drivers-x86 changes via this Git merge.
