Linux 4.21 Positioned To Pickup Streebog Crypto Support Developed By Russia's FSB
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 30 November 2018 at 06:23 AM EST. 3 Comments
STANDARDS --
In addition to Linux 4.21 set to land Adiantum as the crypto algorithm backed by Google following the company's falling out with the NSA's Speck crypto for low-end data encryption, Streebog is also set to be introduced as a cryptographic hash function developed in large part by the Russian government.

The Linux kernel patches introducing the Streebog code were posted back in October for review. Those patches were spearheaded by a developer from Russia's ALT Linux distribution. Those patches are now queued into the crypto subsystem's development branch ahead of the Linux 4.21 kernel.

Streebog was developed by the Russian FSB federal security service as an alternative to SHA-3. Streebog supports outputting 256-bit and 512-bit hashes. There have been some questions raised about the original design of Streebog and possible attacks, but is just a hashing function and doesn't have nearly as much controversy around it as NSA's Speck cipher that caused so much controversy earlier this year in the Linux kernel crypto space.

So the Streebog hashing support is now queued into the crypto staging area ahead of the Linux 4.21 merge window opening in about one month. At this time there doesn't appear to be any planned immediate users of the Streebog hashing code within the Linux kernel.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Standards News
The Linux Foundation Is Teaming Up With RISC-V To Promote The Open-Source CPU ISA
C++20 Making Progress On Modules, Memory Model Updates
OpenMP 5.0 Specification Released, GCC 9.0 Lands Initial Support
The Linux Kernel's Speck Death Sentence Finally Being Carried Out
CLVK Is Piping OpenCL On Top Of Vulkan
PortableCL 1.2 Still Coming While POCL 1.3 Will Further Improve Open-Source OpenCL
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Fedora 31 Will Likely Be Cancelled Or Significantly Delayed To Focus On Retooling
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release
Linux Stable Updates Are Dropping The Performance-Pounding STIBP