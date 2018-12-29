Linux 4.21 Staging Updates Have "Lots & Lots Of Tiny Patches"
Greg KH on Friday submitted the staging changes for the Linux kernel where many drivers and other code continues maturing before being elevated to the normal area of the kernel.

Greg commented of the 4.21 cycle staging changes, "Lots and lots of tiny patches here, nothing major at all. Which is good, tiny cleanups is nice to see. No new huge driver removal or addition, this release cycle, although there are lots of good IIO driver changes, addtions, and movement from staging into the "real" part of the kernel, which is always great."

The staging area saw 12.6k lines of new code and 11.2k lines of code removed. Of the highlights for the Linux 4.21 staging area are:

- Continued clean-ups and work on the new EROFS read-only file-system.

- Cleanups to the wilc1000, MOST subsystem, Comedi, Greybus, rtlwifi, rtl8188eu, BCM8235 drivers, and other usual candidates in the staging area.

- Hans de Goede of Red Hat continues cleaning up and improving the VirtualBox DRM (vboxvideo) display driver.
