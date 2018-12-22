Power Management Changes Prepped For Linux 4.21 With New Qualcomm CPUFreq Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 December 2018 at 06:15 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Another one of the pull requests sent in early for the Linux 4.21 kernel cycle due to the holidays are the ACPI and power management trees maintained by Intel's Rafael Wysocki.

The power management changes for this next version of the Linux kernel aren't too exciting on the x86_64 CPU front this time around but there are a few other changes worth pointing out:

- There is a new Qualcomm CPUFreq driver called "qcom-hw" for controlling CPU frequency scaling on Qualcomm SoCs having a hardware engine that controls frequency transitions. This hardware engine in turn interfaces with this ARM_QCOM_CPUFREQ_HW code via a firmware interface. This new driver has been in development for a while by Qualcomm / Code Aurora. It appears this hardware engine is present with Qualcomm;s Kryo 385 and newer.

- A new cpuidle.governor= command line parameter for the kernel to control the CPU idle governor selected at boot time.

- System-wide suspend and resume support in the Devfreq framework.

- The ACPI subsystem can now be built without PCI support.

- The device properties framework is picking up the concept of "software nodes" to complement firmware nodes.

- A variety of other updates.

More details in the Git pulls.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Another Year Closer, Linux 4.21 Getting More Preparations For Y2038 Problem
Linux 4.21 Is Going To Be A Big Release To Jump-Start The New Year
Linux DMA Mapping Updates Help Recover Losses Caused By Spectre V2 Retpolines
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
Binderfs Queued Ahead Of The Linux 4.21 Kernel
Btrfs Changes For Linux 4.21 Prepped With Swapfile Support, Logging Improvements
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
Fedora Developers Are Trying To Figure Out The Best Linux I/O Scheduler
AMD Adding STIBP "Always-On Preferred Mode" To Linux
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 Released - Just One Listed Change
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes