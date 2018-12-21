A Lot Of Media Driver Work For Linux 4.21 - Includes Intel IPU3, ASpeed Video Engine
The media subsystem is seeing a lot of work going into the upcoming Linux 4.21 kernel cycle. Two pull requests of media feature work have already been sent in for this imminent merge window.

Highlights of the media subsystem work for Linux 4.21 include:

- The Intel IPU3 driver is being staged for this next kernel. This is for the Intel Image Processing Unit 3 (3rd Generation IPU) found in select Kabylake/Skylake U/Y-series products. The IPU processes images captured by a MIPI CSI2 receiver and interfaces with the kernel's V4L2 subsystem. Intel developers have been working on this IPU3 driver for more than the past year. This IPU3 driver is big enough that it was sent in via its own secondary pull request.

- An ASpeed video engine driver is new and for AST2400/AST2500 SoCs commonly used as server BMCs. This ASpeed VE driver can capture/compress video streams from digital/analog sources, namely the host processor's graphics output. This includes V4L2 support for capturing the host graphics output and dumping to JPEG.

- An HDMI CEC driver for the STM32 micro-controller on x86 SECO boards, such as the UDOO. This allows for controlling HDMI-connected devices using the kernel's CEC framework.

- Support for the Xbox One DVD Movie Playback Kit remote controller. There is a new RC_XBOX_DVD switch for enablign this new driver that allows for this Microsoft Xbox DVD Movie Playback Kit to work on Linux, which is a USB dongle with an IR remote. Previously this Xbox video remote controller worked with an out-of-tree driver.

- Rockchip SoCs now have a VPU JPEG encoder driver for chips like the RK3399 and RK3288.

More details in this media pull request sent in early due to the holidays.
