Following their first DRM-Next feature pull request submitted at the start of November, Intel's Open-Source Technology Center developers have mailed out their second batch of feature changes ahead of the Linux 4.21 kernel cycle.
There isn't too many standout end-user features in this second round of Intel Direct Rendering Manager driver changes for Linux 4.21, but a lot of low-level code improvements. Some of the items worth mentioning include continued work on bringing up Icelake "Gen 11" graphics, prepping for DisplayPort FEC (Forward Error Correction) that is important as they are also bringing up Display Stream Compression, PSR (Panel Self Refresh) fixes, various DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) fixes, and other adjustments.
More details on the changes this round for the Intel DRM/KMS driver in Linux 4.21 can be found via this pull request.
