Intel Sends In A Second Batch Of DRM-Next Updates Ahead Of Linux 4.21
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 November 2018 at 06:42 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Following their first DRM-Next feature pull request submitted at the start of November, Intel's Open-Source Technology Center developers have mailed out their second batch of feature changes ahead of the Linux 4.21 kernel cycle.

There isn't too many standout end-user features in this second round of Intel Direct Rendering Manager driver changes for Linux 4.21, but a lot of low-level code improvements. Some of the items worth mentioning include continued work on bringing up Icelake "Gen 11" graphics, prepping for DisplayPort FEC (Forward Error Correction) that is important as they are also bringing up Display Stream Compression, PSR (Panel Self Refresh) fixes, various DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) fixes, and other adjustments.

More details on the changes this round for the Intel DRM/KMS driver in Linux 4.21 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Developer's New Proposal For Shipping Optimized Glibc Subset (libcpu-rt-c)
Intel Cascade Lake Support Posted For The GCC Compiler
Intel Publishes Whitepaper On New BFloat16 Floating-Point Format For Future CPUs
Intel Core i9 9980XE Released As A Skylake-X Refresh
Intel "Iris" Gallium3D Continues Advancing As The Next-Gen Intel Linux OpenGL Driver
GCC 9 Lands Support For Intel PTWRITE
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590
Linux Gaming Performance Can Be Impaired By STIBP, But Hope May Be On The Horizon