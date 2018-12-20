In preparing for the Linux 4.21 merge window that is expected to open up over the holidays, the sound subsystem updates have already been submitted. There isn't much in the way of core infrastructure work this cycle, but a lot of sound driver activity.
Highlights from the new PR include:
- Cleanups to the Maxim MAX9867 driver.
- Support for the AMD Audio Co-Processor 3.x as found currently on Raven Ridge APU systems.
- On the Intel side is support for their SoCs that have an RT5660 I2S audio codec.
- Also on the Intel side are fixes for tablets and other devices with Baytrail and Cherrytrail chips.
- There is also new sound support around the Asahi Kaesi AKM4118, Meson AXG S/PDIF, various Qualcomm SoCs, and Xilinx I2S controllers.
- Huawei laptops now support the WMI hotkey and mute LED handling. There are also fixes for the HP EliteBook and ASUS UX391UA laptops.
Various other updates as outlined by this pull request that was sent in early by maintainer Takashi Iwai.
