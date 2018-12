While there are existing ways of manipulating Linux console fonts/sizes from user-space, with the upcoming Linux 4.21 kernel there is a new in-tree console font.Under the new FONT_TER16x32 kernel option is support for compiling a 16x32 sized Terminus console font into the kernel. This large, high-resolution font is intended for use with HiDPI and retina displays compared to the smaller in-kernel console fonts. The addition doesn't enable it by default or otherwise make any changes to the existing kernel console font configuration unless explicitly opting for this new console font.Besides a lot of smaller changes, the addition of this 16x32 Terminus console font to the kernel is the main addition of Greg Kroah-Hartman's tty/serial patches on their way to the mainline kernel with the Linux 4.21 merge window.