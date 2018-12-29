While there are existing ways of manipulating Linux console fonts/sizes from user-space, with the upcoming Linux 4.21 kernel there is a new in-tree console font.
Under the new FONT_TER16x32 kernel option is support for compiling a 16x32 sized Terminus console font into the kernel. This large, high-resolution font is intended for use with HiDPI and retina displays compared to the smaller in-kernel console fonts. The addition doesn't enable it by default or otherwise make any changes to the existing kernel console font configuration unless explicitly opting for this new console font.
Besides a lot of smaller changes, the addition of this 16x32 Terminus console font to the kernel is the main addition of Greg Kroah-Hartman's tty/serial patches on their way to the mainline kernel with the Linux 4.21 merge window.
