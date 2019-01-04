FBDEV Is Still Alive In 2019, Picking Up A Few Minor Improvements In Linux 4.21
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 January 2019 at 07:55 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
It's been nearly seven years already since some kernel developers called for deprecating FBDEV drivers. FBDEV is still alive and well within the Linux kernel but at least more embedded/mobile developers are pursuing DRM/KMS drivers these days and less code targeting these frame-buffer device drivers. With Linux 4.21, FBDEV is picking up a few improvements.

FBDEV for Linux 4.21 adds support (finally?) for centering the boot-up logo now horizontally/vertically on the display rather than starting in the upper left corner, but that is not enabled by default - it will require setting the FB_LOGO_CENTER Kconfig option. The FBDEV subsystem work for the Linux 4.21 kernel also includes better support for small rotated displays, a frame-buffer console (fbcon) crash fix when there is more than one frame-buffer, and other fixes and minor improvements.

The complete list of the fairly small FBDEV changes for Linux 4.21 can be found via this pull request.

Separately but along similar lines to the FBDEV deprecation not having happened yet, sadly there is nothing new to report on KMSCON and its development still in hibernation for trying to replace the kernel VT code.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux Kernel Support Revived For Hibernation Encryption & Authentication
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
The Linux Kernel Ends 2018 With Almost 75k Commits This Year
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Summed Up: Spectre/Meltdown, CoC, Speck Fears, New Features
Linux 4.20-ck1 Released With An Updated Version Of MuQSS Scheduler
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
Popular News This Week
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
The Biggest GNOME Stories Of 2018