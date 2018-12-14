Energy Model Management Framework Queued For Linux 4.21
A new framework queued for introduction with the Linux 4.21 kernel is the ARM-developed Energy Model Management Framework.

With different hardware and drivers exposing the processor/system energy consumption in different manners, the Energy Model Management Framework tries to provide a standardized way of accessing the power values for each performance domain in a system. This can help kernel drivers/schedulers and other code that could make smarter decisions based upon current energy use be able to do so via this standardized framework for acquiring the power information on capable systems.

The Energy Model Management Framework was spearheaded by ARM developers but there are potential use-cases for other architectures as well. More details on this new framework can be found via this commit where it's staged ahead of the Linux 4.21 merge window opening up later this month.
