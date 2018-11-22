More DRM Changes Queued Ahead Of Linux 4.21
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 November 2018 at 06:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Another batch of drm-misc-next changes has been staged ahead of the Linux 4.21 kernel merge window that will open at the end of December or early January.

This latest round of drm-misc-next code includes more core changes as well as changes to the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers that don't otherwise send in their own pull requests direct to DRM-Next. This latest smothering of work includes:

- Partially reverting the DRM synchronization object "syncobj" timeline support.

- Various core interface changes.

- Fixed display scaling in the Broadcom VC4 driver.

- Overlay plane support and primary plane scaling for the Meson DRM driver.

- Fixed QXL driver cursor pinning.

- Various other changes and fixes.

The complete list of changes can be found via this pull request.
