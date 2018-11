Another batch of drm-misc-next changes has been staged ahead of the Linux 4.21 kernel merge window that will open at the end of December or early January.This latest round of drm-misc-next code includes more core changes as well as changes to the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers that don't otherwise send in their own pull requests direct to DRM-Next. This latest smothering of work includes:- Partially reverting the DRM synchronization object "syncobj" timeline support.- Various core interface changes.- Fixed display scaling in the Broadcom VC4 driver.- Overlay plane support and primary plane scaling for the Meson DRM driver.- Fixed QXL driver cursor pinning.- Various other changes and fixes.The complete list of changes can be found via this pull request