Another batch of drm-misc-next changes has been staged ahead of the Linux 4.21 kernel merge window that will open at the end of December or early January.
This latest round of drm-misc-next code includes more core changes as well as changes to the smaller Direct Rendering Manager drivers that don't otherwise send in their own pull requests direct to DRM-Next. This latest smothering of work includes:
- Partially reverting the DRM synchronization object "syncobj" timeline support.
- Various core interface changes.
- Fixed display scaling in the Broadcom VC4 driver.
- Overlay plane support and primary plane scaling for the Meson DRM driver.
- Fixed QXL driver cursor pinning.
- Various other changes and fixes.
The complete list of changes can be found via this pull request.
