The New ARM Hardware Support That's Now Part Of The Linux 4.21 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 1 January 2019 at 08:54 AM EST. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
The ARM platform and board changes were sent in on New Year's Eve for the Linux 4.21 kernel.

The highlights of the ARM hardware changes for Linux 4.21 include:

- NVIDIA Tegra now supports suspend-and-resume with the Tegra186 (Tegra X2) and Tegra194 (Tegra Xavier) SoCs.

- Bits of upstreaming around the NXP i.MX8MQ SoC, but there doesn't appear to be the full support nor any i.MX8 board support that made it for this pull request. There is also support for the i.MX7ULP that uses Cortex-A7 and M4 processor cores.

- Support for the Allwinner F1C100 as old ARMv5 hardware.

- Power domain, power measurement, and other power management related driver work for different SoC platforms.

- Qualcomm QCS404 support.

- Allwinner T3 support.

- Support for the NXP Layerscape LX2160A platform that is notable for being a 16-core 2.2GHz Cortex-A72 platform intended for infrastructure/networking deployments.

- New platform support for the Rockchip Gru Scarlet, Libretech Amlogic S805-AC, Linksys EA6500 router support, Facebook Backpack-CMM BMC support in the ASpeed code, and other lesser known board additions.

More details via this pull request series, which has already been merged to mainline.
1 Comment
