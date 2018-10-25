Some Optimizations Inbound In The Linux Kernel Space For x86/x86_64
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 October 2018 at 05:29 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Across Ingo Molnar 's x86-focused kernel branches (including x86 64-bit) there are some performance optimizations to note in this new material for Linux 4.20~5.0.

Of the locking/misc x86 work for this next version of the kernel there are lockdep scalability improvements and micro-optimizations, spin lock micr-optimizations, better fairness for qspinlocks, and support for relative references in jump tables to optimize jump labels.

That pull also has updates to the Linux Kernel Memory Consistency Model that was merged earlier this year plus other low-level x86 kernel work.

Meanwhile in x86/mm for the memory management work there is work postponed from last cycle for making the lazy TLB mode even lazier as well as to always use this mode. The x86 memory management work also has CPA optimizations, support for kdump'ing encrypted memory with AMD SME enabled, and other enhancements.

It will be interesting to see if any of these low-level kernel improvements in the x86 space translate to real-world performance improvements. Of course, once the merge window is over on the 4th of November, I'll begin with my usual benchmarking dance.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
The Big DRM Graphics Driver Pull Request Has Been Submitted For Linux 4.20~5.0
XArray Tries Once Again To Get Merged Into The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linux 4.20~5.0 Bringing Better x86 32-Bit Hibernation Support
Linux Kernel Interface To Finally Allow For Programmable LED Patterns
I3C Subsystem Appears Ready For Possible Inclusion Into Linux 4.20~5.0
Facebook Developing "OOMD" For Out-of-Memory User-Space Linux Daemon
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure