Linux 4.20-rc7 Kernel Released - Linux 4.20 Should Be Released In Time For Christmas
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 December 2018 at 07:04 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has released the seventh weekly release candidate of the Linux 4.20 kernel.

Over the past week, Linux 4.20 has picked up a number of fixes as well as more AMDGPU fixes, new Vega 10 and Vega 20 PCI IDs, and an assortment of other fixes.

In announcing "Linux 4.20--rc76", Linus Torvalds commented, "This is a *tiny* rc7, just how I like it. Maybe it's because everybody is too busy prepping for the holidays, and maybe it's because we simply are doing well. Regardless, it's been a quiet week, and I hope the trend continues. The patch looks pretty small too, although it's skewed by a couple of bigger fixes (re-apply i915 workarounds after reset, and dm zoned bio completion fix). Other than that it's mainly all pretty small, and spread out (usual bulk of drivers, but some arch updates, filesystem fixes, core fixes, test updates..)"

There are many new features of Linux 4.20 and overall shaping up to be a great kernel release.

If all goes well, Linux 4.20.0 will be released next weekend -- just ahead of Christmas -- followed by the opening of the Linux 4.21 merge window. Linux 4.21 will then begin its release cycle for debuting around the end of February or early March.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
The Linux Direct Rendering Manger Subsystem Poised To Have A Second Maintainer
Linux 4.20-rc6 Kernel Released - "Looks Fairly Normal"
Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
Linux Networking Performance To Improve Thanks To Retpoline Overhead Reduction
Another Linux 4.20 Performance Regression Has Now Been Addressed (THP)
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux
Firefox 64.0 Released
Fedora Looks To Build Firefox With Clang For Better Performance & Compilation Speed