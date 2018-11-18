Linus Torvalds just announced the release of Linux 4.20-rc3 as his weekly test release update to the in-development Linux 4.20.
Linus reported there is nothing unusual about 4.20-rc3, just some delayed pulls due to his travels this week around the Linux Plumbers Conference. There doesn't appear to be any really notable changes/fixes.
There isn't anything new pertaining to the STIBP work I have been covering a lot the past few days, though there is a last minute change around the ARM big.LITTLE Spectre code though nothing major.
Hopefully the "lite" STIBP option will be reviewed and deemed ready to merge in the week ahead. More Linux 4.20 benchmarks forthcoming.
