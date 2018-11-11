Linux 4.20-rc2 Released With EXT4 Bug Fixes, New NVIDIA Turing USB-C Driver
Linus Torvalds put out the second weekly test release of the Linux 4.20 kernel and all-around it's been a normal week past the merge window.

Torvalds' brief 4.20-rc2 release message came down very brief:
Fairly normal week, aside from me traveling.

Shortlog appended, but it all looks fine: about half drivers, with the rest being the usual architecture updates, tooling, networking, and some filesystem updates.

Go forth and test,

Linus

Some notable work in Linux 4.20-rc2 includes a number of file-system fixes and a new open-source NVIDIA driver for I2C support with the USB Type-C connections on the new NVIDIA RTX "Turing" graphics cards.

With the merge window that ended one week ago, the Linux 4.20 feature overview provides a look at all of the great changes merged. Linux 4.20.0 will be out at the very end of December or in early January.
