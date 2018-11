Fairly normal week, aside from me traveling.



Shortlog appended, but it all looks fine: about half drivers, with the rest being the usual architecture updates, tooling, networking, and some filesystem updates.



Go forth and test,



Linus

Linus Torvalds put out the second weekly test release of the Linux 4.20 kernel and all-around it's been a normal week past the merge window.Torvalds' brief 4.20-rc2 release message came down very brief:Some notable work in Linux 4.20-rc2 includes a number of file-system fixes and a new open-source NVIDIA driver for I2C support with the USB Type-C connections on the new NVIDIA RTX "Turing" graphics cards.With the merge window that ended one week ago, the Linux 4.20 feature overview provides a look at all of the great changes merged. Linux 4.20.0 will be out at the very end of December or in early January.