Con Kolivas has announced a New Year's Eve release of his Linux 4.20-ck1 kernel patch-set and the newest MuQSS scheduler.
The Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler (MuQSS) in particular is designed to deliver better responsiveness and interactivity on desktop class hardware that was born out of Con's earlier work on the Brain Fuck Scheduler. With the newest patch-set, MuQSS has been updated to work against the Linux 4.20 kernel.
One notable change is that MuQSS can now be used on NUMA hardware as a single run queue. More details in this blog post by independent kernel hacker Con Kolivas.
