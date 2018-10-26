Linux 4.20 Scheduler To Better Deal With "Misfit" Tasks On ARM big.LITTLE Systems
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 26 October 2018 at 06:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The next Linux kernel has scheduler improvements that will benefit some tasks when running on ARM big.LITTLE type systems where select CPU cores are more much more powerful than the other cores.

With the scheduler updates for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel, the kernel will now better migrate CPU-intense tasks on asymmetric CPU capacity systems. In particular, for most modern/high-end ARM SoCs with a "big.LITTLE" design where some of the ARM cores are much faster but consume more power and are complemented by lower-power cores like the ARM Cortex-A53.


The Linux scheduler will now better migrate "misfit" tasks to the much faster CPU cores if there is sufficient computing capacity available. More details on the heuristics are outlined via this patch comment. Related to this CPU task migration work to bigger cores are also topology handling improvements for dealing with CPU capacity changes. These patches made it into Linux 4.20~5.0 via this Git pull.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Some Optimizations Inbound In The Linux Kernel Space For x86/x86_64
The Big DRM Graphics Driver Pull Request Has Been Submitted For Linux 4.20~5.0
XArray Tries Once Again To Get Merged Into The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linux 4.20~5.0 Bringing Better x86 32-Bit Hibernation Support
Linux Kernel Interface To Finally Allow For Programmable LED Patterns
I3C Subsystem Appears Ready For Possible Inclusion Into Linux 4.20~5.0
Popular News This Week
ODROID Rolling Out New Intel-Powered Single Board Computer After Trying With Ryzen
AMD FreeSync 2 HDR Coming To The Linux Kernel In 2019
Fedora 29 Is Blocked From Release Due To 11 Open Bugs
Ubuntu 18.10 Set For Release Today With Some Nice Improvements
A Look At The Many Features On The Table For The Upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 Kernel
Systemd Adds Feature To Fallback Automatically To Older Kernels On Failure