Linux 4.20 Kernel Released To End The Year On A High Note
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 December 2018 at 07:30 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
As expected, Linux 4.20 is now available as the latest stable version of the Linux kernel and just in time for Christmas.

While Linux 4.20.0 is out today, the past week was particularly busy in terms of last-minute merge requests... But Linus was still comfortable enough in releasing today. He noted in the announcement, "Let's face it, last week wasn't quite as quiet as I would have hoped for, but there really doesn't seem to be any point to delay 4.20 because everybody is already taking a break. And it's not like there are any known issues, it's just that the shortlog below is a bit longer than I would have wished for. Nothing screams "oh, that's scary", though."

Linux 4.20 is bringing many big features and improvements to the kernel, rounding out another successful year for the Linux kernel.

The Linux 4.21 kernel merge window is now open and it's already shaping up to be another exciting round.
