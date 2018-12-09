Linux 4.20-rc6 Kernel Released - "Looks Fairly Normal"
Linus Torvalds has just rolled out the sixth weekly test release of the upcoming Linux 4.20.

Linus commented about 4.20-rc6, "Hmm. Things look fairly normal. just under half of the patch is to drivers (gpu, networking, nvdimm, block, media..), with the rest being tooling (mostly bpf selftests) core networking, documentation and some arch updates, Some filesystem, core kernel and mm fixes in there too (we've had some last-minute THP reverts and discussion for how to re-do it next time)."

Torvalds anticipates a 4.20-rc7 next week while if all goes well Linux 4.20.0 could be released the following week on 23 December.

Notable to Linux 4.20-rc6 is landing upstream the data corruption issue fix for what was introduced in Linux 4.19-rc1 and initially believed to be an EXT4 corruption issue only to come out as a BLK-MQ problem. That was already backported for Linux 4.19.8 for those using the stable kernel versions.

This 4.20-rc6 kernel also has a fix to support 6 x 4K displays for Vega 20 and there is also some of the Radeon RX 590 fixes. But that final RX 590 patch has yet to be merged for clearing up this latest Polaris card.

Overall Linux 4.20 is looking quite good and bringing many new features and improvements.
