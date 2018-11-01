The x86 platform driver updates were sent in overnight for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle.
This is the pull that provides better support for LG Gram laptops on Linux thanks to a new driver. This LG_LAPTOP driver allows for supporting the Fn keys, support for keyboard backlight and touchpad LED controls, and support for other features around different keys and ports.
This tree also introduces an Intel AtomISP2 dummy driver. This "dummy" driver is just used so the image signal processor on Intel Cherry Trail hardware can enter the D3/S0ix power savings state.
The platform-drivers-x86 work also has simplified keyboard brightness updating for the ASUS driver, various Acer driver fixes, and a number of smaller changes. More details via this pull request.
