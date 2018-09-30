Intel developers this week sent out their final set of feature updates for the "i915" Direct Rendering Manager driver for the upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle.
Complementing the earlier Intel DRM feature updates queued a few weeks back, this week Intel developers sent in their second and final batch of feature updates for this next kernel cycle.
This update isn't too excited for end-users but does have continued Icelake "Gen 11" graphics enablement, fixes a MythTV video stuttering regression on older hardware, some display fixes, and an array of other low-level code improvements.
The Icelake support continues advancing and with this pull does carry DMC firmware support as a prerequisite for power management handling, but the support is still considered alpha in Linux 4.20~5.0. That's all fine as Icelake processors probably won't debut until 2020.
The complete list of fixes and changes can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment