Intel Lands Final Batch Of Display/Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 4.20~5.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 September 2018 at 08:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel developers this week sent out their final set of feature updates for the "i915" Direct Rendering Manager driver for the upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle.

Complementing the earlier Intel DRM feature updates queued a few weeks back, this week Intel developers sent in their second and final batch of feature updates for this next kernel cycle.

This update isn't too excited for end-users but does have continued Icelake "Gen 11" graphics enablement, fixes a MythTV video stuttering regression on older hardware, some display fixes, and an array of other low-level code improvements.

The Icelake support continues advancing and with this pull does carry DMC firmware support as a prerequisite for power management handling, but the support is still considered alpha in Linux 4.20~5.0. That's all fine as Icelake processors probably won't debut until 2020.

The complete list of fixes and changes can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Interim CEO Comments On CPU Supply Challenges
Intel Working To Improve The Reset Experience During GPU Hangs
Intel Iris Gallium3D Forming As Their Future OpenGL Driver, Promising Early Results
Intel Opens Up Their Mesa 3D Continuous Integration Test Data To All
HDCP 2.2 Support Updated For The Intel DRM Linux Driver
Intel IWD Makes Another Step Closer To Version 1.0
Popular News This Week
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Greg Kroah-Hartman Releases Linux 4.19-RC5 Following An "Interesting" Week
PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha Released With Redesigned UI, Phoenicis
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Solus Releases Version "3.9999" With Newer Kernel, Desktop Updates
Sculpt OS With "Visual Composition" Posted For Latest Genode OS