The Faster FUSE Has Been Fused Into Linux 4.20
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 1 November 2018 at 11:01 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
While File-Systems in User-Space (FUSE) have been notorious for being slow, with time FUSE has become a lot faster and with this current Linux 4.20 (5.0) development cycle there are yet more performance optimizations.

Performance work for FUSE in this next version of the Linux kernel includes symlink caching, a hash table optimization, and copy file range support.

The maximum I/O size for FUSE has also increased from 128k to 1M and other improvements by the few kernel developers working on the FUSE file-system code.

The complete list of FUSE changes by this pull request can be found via this pull request that has already been merged as of last night to the mainline Linux kernel.
