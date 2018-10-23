Linux 4.20~5.0 Bringing Better x86 32-Bit Hibernation Support
Intel's Rafael Wysocki sent in the power management updates today for the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel cycle.

On the power management front for this next Linux kernel, there is better x86 32-bit hibernation support. Hibernation bug fixes were back-ported from the x86_64 kernel code to x86 32-bit for consolidating the x86 hibernation handling and allowing a lot more 32-bit systems to behave correctly should you still be running them and wish to correctly hibernate for power conservation.

The power management code also has fixes to the CPU Idle governor that also make it operate more efficiently, base frequency information is now reported by the Intel P-State driver when hardware P-states (HWP) is enabled, and there are a variety of other PM code updates.

On the ACPI front with the interesting ACPI TAD driver (Time and Alarm driver) that was introduced a few kernel cycles ago, there is also now support for low-level real-time clock support.
